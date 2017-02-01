Beyoncé can lift veil on motherhood issues

Beyoncé is known for her activism — she has sampled a rousing speech on feminism by writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in Flawless, criticized police brutality, and also campaigned for Hillary Clinton. So here are four critical maternal-health causes that could benefit from having Queen Bey sprinkle her unique influence and impact on them:



1) Global maternal health

The number of maternal deaths globally per year has gone down an astonishing 45 per cent since 1990, even as the population grew by 2 billion people. But that progress is fragile, and could be jeopardized by the strict conditions President Trump has ordered upon U.S. family planning funding in the developing world.



2) Vaccination

Celebrity support — mostly from Z-listers like Jenny McCarthy — has fanned the flames of anti-vaccination conspiracy theories, lending them legitimacy and leading to real-world consequences, like the resurgence of measles and whooping cough in North America. One Instagram photo of Bey and the twins getting their shots could help turn the crazy train around.



3) Parental leave

The United States is still the only industrialized country with no guaranteed paid maternity leave. Queen Bey could use her privileged position to advocate for women — especially low-income and minority women — who get by with a whole lot less.



4) Breastfeeding

The pressure to conform to “breast is best” ideology because of breastfeeding’s health benefits has led to a brutal battle in the ongoing mommy wars. If Beyoncé opened up about her own nursing, or made a point to support women no matter how they choose to feed their babies — she could go a long way to healing the rift.