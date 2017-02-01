Beyoncé takes to Instagram to announce she's pregnant with twins
The pop idol and her husband Jay-Z already have one daughter, five-year-old Blue Ivy Carter.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Leave it to one of the world’s biggest pop stars to light up Twitter feeds that have seemed a tad bleak lately.
Beyonce Knowles used her Instagram feed to announce that she is pregnant with twins, and the Beyhive immediately erupted with joy.
The announcement also happened to coincide with the first day of Black History Month in the United States. The singer has been a vocal advocate of civil rights issues and staunch supporter of Black Lives Matter.
Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z welcomed their first child, Blue Ivy Carter, in January 2012.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
The Founder: Getting us right into the meat of the McDonald's backstory
-
In Focus
At the top of her field: why Annette Bening may be Hollywood's grandest dame
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia students stake out opposite sides as teachers' work-to-rule drags on
-
University faculty call on schools to drop 'disrespectful' lawsuit against NSTU
-
Snow coming to Halifax could make for messy commute, parking ban put into place
-
Fifty animal carcasses removed near walking trail in Nova Scotia