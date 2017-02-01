Entertainment

Beyoncé takes to Instagram to announce she's pregnant with twins

The pop idol and her husband Jay-Z already have one daughter, five-year-old Blue Ivy Carter.

In an Instagram note that was signed "The Carters," Beyoncé revealed her pregnancy to her legions of fans.

Leave it to one of the world’s biggest pop stars to light up Twitter feeds that have seemed a tad bleak lately.

Beyonce Knowles used her Instagram feed to announce that she is pregnant with twins, and the Beyhive immediately erupted with joy.

The announcement also happened to coincide with the first day of Black History Month in the United States. The singer has been a vocal advocate of civil rights issues and staunch supporter of Black Lives Matter.

Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z welcomed their first child, Blue Ivy Carter, in January 2012.

