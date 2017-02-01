Crews search for missing Canadian diver believed to be filmmaker Rob Stewart
ISLAMADORA, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a Canadian diver who has gone missing off the coast of Florida.
Coast Guard Senior Chief Nyx (NICK) Cangemi says crews have been looking for 37-year-old Rob Stewart since he was reported missing just before 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
Various social media posts and an online fundraiser identify Stewart as the filmmaker known for producing the 2006 documentary "Sharkwater."
Cangemi says Stewart was reported missing near Alligator Reef in the area of the Florida Keys. The call came from the crew of a boat Stewart had been on.
Cangemi says the search for Stewart includes boat and helicopter crews and hasn't stopped since Tuesday afternoon.
The U.S. Navy, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office are assisting in the search.
"As long as there's a chance of survival, we're going to search," Cangemi said in an interview. "We remain hopeful that we'll be able to find him alive."
