False news, absurd reality present challenges for satirists
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Between reality and the bubble of fantasy news stories, these are tough times for satirists.
The New Yorker magazine recently took steps to distinguish Andy Borowitz's
So they changed the tagline for "The Borowitz Report" from "the news, reshuffled" to "not the news" on the magazine's
Borowitz's columns take the form of news stories, like one headlined this week, "Trump fires attorney general after copy of Constitution is found on her computer." One story last week: "Trump enraged as Mexican president meets with Meryl Streep instead."
"We were worried that the world was going to blur what he does with what other people are doing," Thompson said. "Other people had an economic scheme to manipulate American politics. What Andy does, in the great tradition of satire and
Thompson admits: "It's a weird problem to have."
The changes, first reported by WWD, have Borowitz's blessing. He came up with the "not the news" tag.
"It made more sense when people from another country would read one of my stories and not get the joke — that was kind of predictable," Borowitz said. "But the fact that so many Americans have to go to Snopes.com to find out that Trump didn't really hire El Chapo to be head of the D.E.A. or something like that, that's a reading comprehension problem."
Satirists generally don't like to have the word "satire" in flashing lights atop their work; subtlety helps the
The
As the line has blurred for some, a
It was created more than two years ago to help web users navigate through an explosion in "clickbait" sites, where enticing news nuggets — mostly about celebrities — are used to draw people in so they can see the ads, said Jack Shepler, president of the Indianapolis, Indiana-based Ayokay Creative, which built the site.
"We saw people finding these ridiculous stories and posting them as real," he said.
The two weeks after the presidential election were the site's most heavily trafficked time, when publicity about manufactured political stories was at its peak, he said.
Many manufactured news sites purposely resemble real news destinations, increasing confusion. Shepler said he's been surprised at how often people post clearly false stories — even some of his relatives — and thinks it's because the desire to justify their beliefs is so strong they'll take virtually anything at face value.
One site, NewsMutiny, bills itself as "satire for the wise, news for the dumb." One of its featured stories suggests a zoo is encouraging its patrons to harass gay penguins.
When questioned, some operators of sites that produce false news for political reasons have defended themselves by saying they're producing satire, said Steve Bodow, an executive producer of "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central.
"I resent that as a citizen, but not as a satirist," Bodow said.
More than the false news sites and competition, the New Yorker's Borowitz said that his job is made more difficult by the increasing absurdity of reality.
"Once you've had a country that's decided that a reality show host should have nuclear weapons, it's kind of hard to come up with a satirical story that beats that," he said.
At "The Daily Show," Bodow and his fellow producer, Jen Flanz, have more material than they know what to do with. Trump is forcing writers and host Trevor Noah to find different ways of telling stories. There's more to do beyond the common tactic of pointing out the hypocrisy of a politician's contradictory statements, he said.
"It feels vital," Bodow said. "We're definitely energized."
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
The Founder: Getting us right into the meat of the McDonald's backstory
-
In Focus
At the top of her field: why Annette Bening may be Hollywood's grandest dame
-
In Focus
-
In Focus