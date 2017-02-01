Ontario police force declares 'bagpipe amnesty' to help young pipers' band
NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — A southern Ontario police force has declared a "bagpipe amnesty."
Niagara regional police are calling on anyone with "an old set of bagpipes lying under a bed or tucked away in the attic" to turn them in.
The force says the NRPS Pipe Band is running out of bagpipes and is hoping the public can help.
It says its ongoing youth teaching program — called "The Big NOISE" — has a roster of young pipers in need of instruments.
Police say it's time to get the unused bagpipes back in action and the amnesty will give new life to old pipes.
Anyone with unused pipes is urged to call Niagara region police to "discuss in detail the good things" that can be done with them.
