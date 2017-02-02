When the camera never lies: Documentaries that made a real difference

If the opening weeks of awards season are anything to go by, Hollywood is gearing up for one of the most outspoken, activist Academy Awards ceremonies in living memory. But no matter how vociferous and viral Meryl Streep and co are likely to go, the real seeds of change are to be found in one category in particular — best documentary feature.

This year’s list includes blistering explorations of America’s relationship with race — Ava DuVernay’s 13th and Raoul Peck’s I Am Not Your Negro — as well as Fire At Sea, Gianfranco Rosi’s visceral chronicling of the migrant crisis in the Mediterranean.

“Documentaries are the first line of education,” said master filmmaker Steven Spielberg. Here are five documentaries that educated and, ultimately, made a difference in the world:

Blackfish (2013; Gabriela Cowperthwaite)

The death of an orca kept in captivity for 33 years made global headline news last month because this wasn’t just any orca. The story of Tilikum, his involvement in the deaths of three individuals and the culture of capturing and breeding killer whales at Seaworld and elsewhere changed the aquarium/animal theme park industry worldwide. As the documentary was given fresh impetus on Netflix, SeaWorld announced last year that it will end breeding, training and performing in favor of a conservation programs.

The Thin Blue Line (1988; Errol Morris)

While the wild popularity of Netflix’s Making A Murderer last year reignited fascination in true crime TV, the original trailblazer came on the big screen in the late 80s. Morris set out to convince the world that Randall Adams had been framed and wrongly sent to death row for a murder he didn’t commit. Thanks to the director’s pioneering interviewing style and painstaking reenactments, he achieved his goal, Adams freed and totally exonerated after the movie’s release. Morris lit a fire for investigative documentaries that followed and brought a sharp new focus on the death penalty in America.

Super Size Me (2004; Morgan Spurlock)

Did any image put you off a Big Mac quicker than Spurlock spewing out his car window after one Happy Meal too many? The creator’s cholesterol-tastic month on the McDiet ended with him having heart palpitations but gave the fast food industry even more of a scare. Just six weeks after release, McDonald’s discontinued the Super Size option and then began a roll-out of healthier items. The fight against obesity goes on but Spurlock’s month of fries-with-that made us all a little more Mc-wary.

Why We Fight (1942-44; Frank Capra/others)

If Leni Riefenstahl’s 1935 Nazi propaganda masterpiece Triumph of Will had helped Hitler’s wave of German nationalism rise all the way into World War II, Why We Fight helped turn the tide of the conflict. The seven-part series, largely helmed by Capra, was commissioned to help convince Americans of the importance of their country’s belated involvement in the war. With the help of Disney animators, among others, Capra’s ‘war information’ documentaries did just that, even winning an Oscar for his first installment, Prelude to War.

Bowling For Columbine (2002; Michael Moore)

With America gearing up for another war at the start of the new millennium, Moore’s devastating delve into the country’s unquestioning marriage to the gun was almost a starting point for the era of the American Idiot, as the U.S.’s global reputation took a nosedive. The scene where Moore receives a complimentary hunting rifle for opening a bank account, sent jaws dropping the world over. Moore was awarded an Oscar for his work mere nights after George Bush had signaled the beginning of the invasion of Iraq, being booed from the stage as he blasted the doomed effort.

