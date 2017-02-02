Asa Butterfield comes of age...in outer space

Asa Butterfield has decided to come of age in outer space. Metaphorically speaking, at least.

In the sci-fi drama The Space Between Us, the young English actor stars as the progeny of a pregnant astronaut that gives birth during a mission to the Red Planet. Sure, he may be born on Mars but the lonely teen ready for life on Earth is far from the quintessential green-skinned, antennae-sprouting Martian we’ve previously seen in Hollywood history.

“I knew I’d be able to have fun and (be) creative as an actor bringing him to life and fleshing out what makes him different and funny,” admitted the lean star recently, who prepared by languishing in ankle weights to research the effects of Earth’s gravity on someone from space.

“It’s telling this love story, a road trip and it’s a coming-of-age film — more than anything,” added Butterfield of the film’s emotional core. “He’s super smart but he’s not very educated in all the things that matter in terms of human connection and socializing so he’s got this innocence and gullibility to him.”

It was the comedy inherent in that inexperience that truly attracted Butterfield.

For the actor, it was an opportunity to break out from more serious roles in family adventures like Ender’s Game and Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children and kickstart a career in more mature movies, like the forthcoming World War I drama Journey’s End — a gruelling part he describes as “the most adult role I’ve had to play.”

But the bridge to adulthood may be shorter than the 19-year-old anticipates. After all, his maturity already shines in his roles, no doubt it partly comes with the territory when you’re making movies with a slate of experienced veterans like filmmaker Martin Scorsese, Harrison Ford and his latest co-star, Gary Oldman.

“Surprisingly it’s quite easy to forget that aspect of it I guess,” laughed Butterfield, displaying a lingering gesture of youthful naiveté. “I’m not really immersed in it all the time unless I’m working. So when I’m back at home I’m very detached from the acting world. It’s only when I look back that I’m like, oh ya, I did work with all of these amazing people!”

Butterfield holds court...