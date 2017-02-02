Hey, Bo Diddley! Mississippi road could get blues man's name
A
A
Share via Email
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi is on track to
A state House passed a bill Thursday designating a stretch of Interstate 55 as the Bo Diddley Memorial Highway, near his birthplace outside McComb.
Born Ellas Bates in December 1928, he was adopted by his mother's cousin and became Ellas McDaniel. He said grammar school classmates in Chicago nicknamed him Bo Diddley.
His distinctive rhythms and electric guitar distortion influenced a host of rock artists.
Diddley was a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee known for songs such as "I'm a Man," ''Hey! Bo Diddley" and "Road Runner." He was 79 when he died in Florida in June 2008.
The highway proposal, House Bill 1018 , moves to the Mississippi Senate.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
The Founder: Getting us right into the meat of the McDonald's backstory
-
In Focus
At the top of her field: why Annette Bening may be Hollywood's grandest dame
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
Most Popular
-
The Latest: Trump questions Berkeley funding after Milo Yiannopoulos protest
-
Halifax police trying to locate missing woman last seen at airport
-
'Don’t ever let anyone stop you:' Halifax woman uses pageant as platform to speak out on bullying, abuse
-
Trump threatens Berkeley after protests scrap Milo Yiannopoulos speech