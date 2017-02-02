WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS
FICTION
1. "Never Never" by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Little, Brown)
2. "Double Down: Diary of a Wimpy Kid" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet)
3. "Carve the Mark" by Veronica Roth (Katherine Tegen Books)
4. "The Whistler" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
5. "The Underground Railroad" by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)
6. "The Mistress" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
7. "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find them: The Original Screenplay" by J.K. Rowling (Arthur A. Levine)
8. "Dog Man Unleashed (Dog Man ?2)" by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)
9. "Oh, The Places You'll Go" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Children's Books)
10. "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One and Two" by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, John Tiffany (Scholastic)
NONFICTION
1. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (Harper)
2. "Tools of Titans" by Timothy Ferriss (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
3. "Killing the Rising Sun" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Henry Holt & Co)
4. "Three Days in January" by Bret Baier and Catherine Whitney (William Morrow)
5. "Jesus Always" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)
6. "Strengths Finder 2.0" by Tom Rath (gallup Press)
7. "The Magnolia Story" by Chip and Joanna Gaines (Thomas Nelson)
8. "I Got This: To Gold and Beyond" by Laurie Hernandez (HarperCollins)
9. "Atlas Obscura" by J. Foer, D. Thuras and E. Morton (Workman Publishing)
10. "Food, Health, and Happiness" by Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron Books)
FICTION E-BOOKS
1. "The Trapped Girl" by Robert Dugoni (Thomas & Mercer)
2. "1984" by George Orwell (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
3. "What She Knew" by Gilly Macmillan (William Morrow Paperbacks)
4. "Power Game" by Christine Feehan (Penguin)
5. "Staying for Good" by Catherine Bybee (Montlake Romance)
6. "The Room Mate" by Kendall Ryan (Kendall Ryan)
7. "Never Never" by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Little, Brown)
8. "Accidently on Purpose" by Jill Shalvis (HarperCollins)
9. "Egomaniac" by Vi Keeland (Vi Keeland)
10. "Eleventh Grave in Moonlight" by Darynda Jones (St. Martin's)
NONFICTION E-BOOKS
1. "The Greatest Generation" by Tom Brokaw (Random House)
2. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (HarperCollins)
3. "The Origins of Totalitarianism" by Hannah Arendt (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
4. "Hidden Figures" by Margot Lee Shetterly (HarperCpollins)
5. "The Indifferent Stars Above" by Daniel James Brown (HarperCollins)
6. "An Unquiet Mind" by Kay Redfield Jamison (Knopf Doubleday)
7. "An Invisible Thread" by Laura Schroff and Alex Tresniowski (Howard Books)
8. "Gosnell" by Ann McElhhinney and Phelim McAleer (Regnery)
9. "Killing the Rising Sun" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt and Co.)
10. "Irena's Children" by Tilar J. Mazzeo (Gallery Books)
