Winnipeg Art Gallery to exhibit two Pablo Picasso shows this summer

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Art Gallery has announced it will present a rare showcase of the art of Pablo Picasso this summer.

Two exhibitions will feature key masterworks by the iconic artist.

Both "Picasso in Canada" and "Picasso: Man and Beast, the Vollard Suite of Prints" will open May 13 and run until Aug. 13.

The first show is organized by the art gallery in conjunction with the Canada 150 Celebrations while the second is organized by the National Gallery of Canada.

"Picasso in Canada" brings together more than 30 works of art drawn from eight art museums across the country, including the Art Gallery of Ontario's "Seated Woman."