AP Exclusive: Oswalt says heart condition, meds killed wife

LOS ANGELES — Comedian and actor Patton Oswalt says coroner's officials have told him that his wife died last year from a combination of prescription medications and an undiagnosed heart condition.

Oswalt writes in a statement to The Associated Press that he and his wife Michelle McNamara did not know she had a condition that caused blockages in her arteries.

His statement released by a publicist says coroner's officials told him that the blockages, combined with her taking the medications Adderall, Xanax and the pain medication fentanyl, caused his wife's death in April 2016.

A coroner's official said Friday the cause of death was still listed as pending.

McNamara died April 21 in her sleep at age 46.