Celine Dion launches fashion collection with Montreal-based The Bugatti Group

MONTREAL — Celine Dion is teaming up with a Montreal-based company for her foray into the fashion world.

The Canadian pop superstar announced the launch of her debut collection in partnership with handbag, luggage and accessory company The Bugatti Group.

The line features more than 200 pieces designed in tandem with Dion, including a mix of handbags, luggage sets, and small-leather goods at various price points.

Last June, Dion teamed with licensing firm Epic Rights and strategic management conglomerate Prominent Brand+Talent to create and launch her eponymous collection in partnership with retailers and licensees.

In addition to fashion and accessories, her line will include health and beauty product categories and home furnishings.