Video: Gord Downie joins Blue Rodeo for Lost Together in Toronto
The Tragically Hip singer has kept a fairly high profile since last year's momentous farewell tour.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Blue Rodeo sharing the stage with The Sadies can set CanCon hearts aflutter, but Gord Downie joining is enough to blow the roof off Massey Hall.
The Tragically Hip frontman, who revealed his terminal brain cancer diagnosis last year, sauntered on stage in his now familiar full denim outfit and was greeted with enormous applause during the band's encore in Toronto Thursday.
The freshly formed supergroup then launched into a six-minute version of Lost Together, a ballad as firmly woven into the national fabric as The Tragically Hip themselves.
Downie has kept a fairly high profile since The Hip wrapped their enormously successful national tour last year, capped off by a hometown show that was broadcast live on CBC.
The singer memorably used that show to push Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on indigenous issues, and Downie has remained vocal on the topic ever since.
In October, he and artist Jeff Lemire released Secret Path, a solo album and graphic novel that told the tragic story of Chanie Wenjack, an indigenous boy who died while trying to escape from the Cecilia Jeffrey Residential School in 1966.
In December, indigenous leaders honoured him with the name The Man Who Walks Among The Stars in an emotional gathering at the Assembley of First Nations.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
The Founder: Getting us right into the meat of the McDonald's backstory
-
In Focus
At the top of her field: why Annette Bening may be Hollywood's grandest dame
-
In Focus
-
In Focus