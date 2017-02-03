German jokesters have an IKEA idea for Trump's border wall
In the two weeks since his inauguration, U.S. President Donald Trump has kept up his aggressive tone with some typically friendly countries.
And residents of those typically friendly countries are returning fire.
Piping up this time is The Pastillon, a German comedy site that tapped into IKEA’s familiar design principles to help the new president hit the ground running on his proposed border wall.
The charmingly named Börder Wåll comes with everything a late-stage empire could need to cut itself off from a neighbour: namely hundreds of thousands of boards, screws and barbed wire segments.
Happily, there’s a single Allen Key included to put it all together. It’s always nice that IKEA includes those, even though it’s more than likely we have six or seven of them that live in the junk drawer after arriving with earlier IKEA purchases.
The price tag for border wall checks in at a cool $9,999,999,999.99. Hey, Scandinavian design isn’t cheap — but it’s still substantial savings over some other border wall proposals.
