Otto Tausk appointed new director of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra says Otto Tausk has been hired as its next music director.

Tausk will take the baton on July 1, 2018 in time for the VSO's 100th anniversary season.

He will replace Maestro Bramwell Tovey, who has been music director since 2000. Tovey will remain with the orchestra as music director emeritus once Tausk takes over.

Born in the Netherlands, Tausk has been the music director of the Orchestra and Opera of St Gallen, Switzerland since 2012.

His discography includes recordings with the Concertgebouw Orchestra, the BBC Scottish Symphony, the Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra and the Tonhalle Orchestra St. Gallen in Switzerland.

Tovey says the appointment of Tausk is a "great moment for the VSO" as Tausk leads the orchestra into its second century.

"I am deeply honoured to have been appointed as the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra’s next music director, and have enormous respect for this orchestra," Tausk said in a news release from the VSO.