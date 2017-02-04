DJ Khaled enjoying fatherhood, calls son 'biggest blessing'

HOUSTON — Grammy-nominated recording artist DJ Khaled has a new boss in his life: his infant son.

Khaled spoke of 3-month-old Asahd on the red carpet for the ESPN Super Bowl party Friday night in Houston.

"I'm working on my new album. I'm excited that I'm going to announce the title of my new album real soon," Khaled said. "My last album 'Major Key' has been nominated for the Grammys that's coming next week, so I'm so inspired."

But his greatest joy is the love for his son, calling him the "biggest blessing" in his life.