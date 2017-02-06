Video: Why 84 Lumber's Super Bowl ad was rejected by Fox

If the Super Bowl’s stable of ads is a reliable barometer, America’s biggest brands are hitching their wagons to the country’s robust resistance against its new president.

Budweiser got an early jump on the competition when they released their ad online. The minute-long clip told the story of it’s immigrant co-founder, Adolphus Busch, who endured xenophobic hostility as he laid the foundations for a future empire.

Sure enough, #BoycottBudweiser trended on Twitter after the spot aired during the big game.

But if Budweiser’s gentle message of 'We’re All Just Trying To Get By' was too much for some, building supplies company 84 Lumber’s direct rebuke to Donald Trump’s ambitions for the Mexican border brewed up an even more bitter blowback.

The emotionally charged spot features a Mexican woman and her daughter making a dusty trek through the desert, picking up scraps of fabric along the way that will one day be used to stitch together an American flag. Except when they arrive, the dull grey wall is there to greet them.

“Stop celebrating illegal aliens! Stop having ads in Spanish. For your information, I speak Spanish, and yes, there’s a place for Spanish, it’s called Telemundo,” wrote one incensed polyglot on the company’s YouTube page.

Related:

This is an advertisement for illegal immigration by an illegal immigrant supporting company," wrote another user. "Thankfully 84 Lumber won't have anything to do with the building of the wall, which (the Mexican government) will be paying for."



For what it's worth, Mexico's government claims quite the opposite.

However, if the ad that aired during the Super Bowl was too hot for some to handle, the uncut version is even more searing.

According to Brunner, the Pittsburgh-based agency that created the spot, a nervous Fox's fretting over the sharply barbed political criticism was strong enough to reject the ad outright. So in its place, a much shorter version ran with a cliffhanger “to be continued” ending.

84 Lumber, which bills itself as a “second-generation woman-owned company,” is standing firmly behind Brunner’s work. The company’s president, Maggie Hardy Magerko, says she voted for Trump but strongly disagrees with his hardline approach to security on the southern border.

And as for that door in the wall? Magerko says the idea for the bricked-in beacon came from Trump himself.



"I hear you watch the morning shows"

Trump's prodigious TV viewing has provided plenty of fodder for press accounts of his first weeks in office, so advertisers probably felt pretty confident he would be watching them during Sunday's game.

But it's the cable news morning shows that people inside and outside the administration say is the best way to get the president's attention. So a progressive political advocacy group made up of veterans skipped the towering price tag commanded by Super Bowl ad space went for a much more economically sound approach by airing this short ad on MSNBC's Morning Joe on Monday.