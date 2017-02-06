Bell Media pairs with owner of Taylor Swift's label for new singing contest show

TORONTO — Canadian company Bell Media is taking another shot at creating a new music superstar, with the help of the label behind Taylor Swift.

Bell Media says it's joining the U.S. record label Big Machine to produce a TV musical talent search.

While details of the show are vague, the company says it plans to tap into its various multimedia platforms for the series, including its TV and radio stations across Canada.

The partnership was inked with Big Machine owner Scott Borchetta, who's best known for signing a young Swift when she was still an unknown country singer. Borchetta also appeared on the final two seasons of "American Idol" as a mentor to hopeful contestants.

Bell Media says the two companies will "work together to uncover, develop, and promote pop culture's next musical superstars," but it didn't reveal much about the show's format or the judging process.

The companies say they hope to expand the concept for the series into other countries.

Bell Media has been a longtime supporter of the singing contest format, having aired early seasons of "American Idol" before mimicking the concept with "Canadian Idol," which ran for six seasons.

The broadcaster also carries "The Voice" in Canada, which will feature Celine Dion as an adviser in its upcoming 12th season.