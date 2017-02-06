Lady Gaga to follow Super Bowl show with tour kicking off this summer in Vancouver

HOUSTON — Fresh off a high-wire, crowd-pleasing halftime performance at the Super Bowl, Lady Gaga has announced plans for a world tour kicking off this summer in Vancouver.

Gaga posted news of the tour on Twitter late Sunday night. The 48-date tour includes stops in North America, Europe and Brazil.

Several of her U.S. dates include performances at baseball stadiums, including Chicago's Wrigley Field and Boston's Fenway Park.