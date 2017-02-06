Saturday Night Live 'has gone from funny to mean': Sean Spicer

Despite the surfacing of Steve Bannon, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is arguably the most recognizable face of the Trump Administration.

This makes Spicer and his caustic, prop-peppered press conferences perfect fodder for Melissa McCarthy and the writers at Saturday Night Live.

McCarthy’s briefing bullying received rave reviews after it aired over the weekend, but the actress shouldn’t count Spicer himself among her fans.

Instead, the fiery face of the Trump White House suggested McCarthy “could dial back” when Extra caught up with him on Super Bowl Sunday.

The press secretary appeared particularly piqued by his doppelganger’s mouthful of gum, a nod to Spicer’s well-known penchant for cinnamon gum. He suggested the actress “needs to slow down on the gum chewing, way too many pieces in there.”

But like a good soldier, Spicer rolled out a stronger defence when it came to his boss and Alec Baldwin’s portrayal of him on SNL.