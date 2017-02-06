National Film Board of Canada titles to screen on Cuban state TV
VANCOUVER — The National Film Board of Canada will soon have a presence on Cuban state television.
The NFB says nine of its films — Spanish versions of documentaries, animated shorts, and one drama — are included in the deal.
The NFB says this is its first television licence with a Cuban broadcaster.
The deal coincides with Canada's participation as a guest country of honour at the Havana International Book Fair, which runs Feb. 9-19.
The films will screen in a theatre on the site of the book fair in addition to being broadcast on TV.
The nine films are:
— "Bone Wind Fire," directed by Jill Sharpe (2011)
— "Flamenco at 5:15," directed by Cynthia Scott (1983)
— "Higglety Pigglety Pop! or There Must Be More to Life," directed by Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski (2010)
— "Molly in Springtime," directed by Pierre-Luc Granjon (2009)
— "Mon oncle Antoine," directed by Claude Jutra (1971)
— "My Village in Nunavik," directed by Bobby Kenuajuak (1999)
— "Poppety in the Fall," directed by Pierre-Luc Granjon and Antoine Lanciaux (2012)
— "River of Life," directed by Werner Walcher (2007)
— "Rose & Violet," directed by Claude Grosch and Luc Otter (2011)
