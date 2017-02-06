Rapper The Game sentenced for punching Los Angeles policeman
LOS ANGELES — The Game has been sentenced to 120 hours of community service for assaulting an off-duty policeman during a pick-up basketball game in Hollywood.
The 37-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jayceon Taylor, also received a six-month suspended jail term Monday and was ordered to attend anger management
He may have to do the time if he gets into any more trouble.
Prosecutors say during a game in 2015, Taylor threatened, intentionally fouled and sucker-punched the officer, who'd stolen the ball from him and made a basket.
Taylor also pleaded no contest to stealing a camera from a paparazzi who filmed him being served with legal papers after the officer sued him.
Taylor pleaded no contest to felony grand theft and
