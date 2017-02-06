Body Broke: Hal Johnson and Joanne McLeod get bloody in Netflix ad

Suppose you’re a massive streaming service that wants to encourage Canadians to watch your gory new black comedy with a health-conscious name. What do you do?

Well, if your Netflix and your new show is the bizarre zombie comedy Santa Clarita Diet, the easy answer is you recruit Hal Johnson and Joanna McLeod, a pair imprinted on the brains of us all as the country’s gently encouraging faces of health and fitness.



Then you hand them a chainsaw.



So, without telling us anything at all about Santa Clarita Diet, this tidy two minutes of darkly funny training and terror should be enough to tell you whether you want to take it for a spin or not.

Santa Clarita Diet’s ten-episode first season, starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant, premiered Feb. 3 on Netflix.

We imagine you’ve already stopped reading this so you can watch that instead.