A look at some of this year's Juno nominations
This year's Juno Awards will be staged in Ottawa on April 2 honouring the best in Canadian music.
Here's a look at the nominees in some of the top categories:
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
"You Want It Darker" - Leonard Cohen
"Encore un Soir" - Celine Dion
"Views" - Drake
"Illuminate" - Shawn Mendes
"Starboy" - The Weeknd
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
"Wild Things" - Alessia Cara
"One Dance" - Drake, ft. Wizkid & Kyla
"Treat You Better" - Shawn Mendes
"Spirits" - The Strumbellas
"Starboy" - The Weeknd, ft. Daft Punk
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Alessia Cara
Leonard Cohen
Drake
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Arkells
Billy Talent
The Strumbellas
Tegan and Sara
The Tragically Hip
JUNO FAN CHOICE AWARD
Belly
Justin Bieber
Alessia Cara
Drake
Hedley
Shawn Mendes
Ruth B
The Strumbellas
Tory Lanez
The Weeknd
