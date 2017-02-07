A look at some of this year's Juno nominations

This year's Juno Awards will be staged in Ottawa on April 2 honouring the best in Canadian music.

Here's a look at the nominees in some of the top categories:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

"You Want It Darker" - Leonard Cohen

"Encore un Soir" - Celine Dion

"Views" - Drake

"Illuminate" - Shawn Mendes

"Starboy" - The Weeknd

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

"Wild Things" - Alessia Cara

"One Dance" - Drake, ft. Wizkid & Kyla

"Treat You Better" - Shawn Mendes

"Spirits" - The Strumbellas

"Starboy" - The Weeknd, ft. Daft Punk

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Alessia Cara

Leonard Cohen

Drake

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Arkells

Billy Talent

The Strumbellas

Tegan and Sara

The Tragically Hip

JUNO FAN CHOICE AWARD

Belly

Justin Bieber

Alessia Cara

Drake

Hedley

Shawn Mendes

Ruth B

The Strumbellas

Tory Lanez