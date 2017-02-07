Canadian 9/11 musical 'Come From Away' scores 14 D.C. theatre award nominations

WASHINGTON — Canadian 9/11-inspired musical "Come From Away" has scored 14 nominations for a prestigious U.S.-based theatre honour.

The Broadway-bound production was among the plays and musicals recognized by the Helen Hayes Awards, which celebrate excellence in professional theatre throughout the Washington metropolitan area.

Created by Canadian husband-and-wife duo Irene Sankoff and David Hein, "Come From Away" is centred on Gander, N.L., where residents provided refuge to passengers and crew on 38 planes that were diverted when U.S. air space was closed following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

"Come From Away" was nominated in the musical categories for production, ensemble, choreography, direction, musical direction and sound design.

The actors were well represented in individual categories with nods for Jenn Colella, Kendra Kassebaum, Alyssa Wilmoth Keegan, Q. Smith and Astrid Van Wieren in the supporting actress categories and Joel Hatch, Rodney Hicks and Chad Kimball for supporting actor.