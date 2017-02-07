Elton John: George Michael was 'kindest, most generous man'

Elton John says his late friend and fellow Brit George Michael was one of the best vocalists in the world.

John and Michael famously collaborated on the 1991 version of John's classic "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me. "But John says they had been friends for years before the duet. He says he knew Michael when he was the lead singer of Wham! and played at the band's last concert at London's Wembley Stadium in 1986.