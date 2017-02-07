Mark Teixeira joins ESPN as baseball analyst
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BRISTOL, Conn. — Mark Teixeira will work as an ESPN analyst following his retirement as a player.
ESPN said Tuesday it had reached a multiyear agreement with the three-time All-Star first baseman. Teixeira will appear on baseball studio coverage, anchor show "SportsCenter" and ESPN radio.
The 36-year-old Teixeira hit 409 home runs for Texas (2003-07), Atlanta (2007-08), the Los Angeles Angels (2008) and the New York Yankees (2009-16).
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
The Founder: Getting us right into the meat of the McDonald's backstory
-
In Focus
At the top of her field: why Annette Bening may be Hollywood's grandest dame
-
In Focus
-
In Focus