Alan Simpson, writer of classic British sitcoms, dies at 87

LONDON — Screenwriter Alan Simpson, who co-wrote the landmark British comedy series "Hancock's Half Hour" and "Steptoe and Son," has died at age 87.

Simpson's agent, Tessa Le Bars, said Wednesday that he died "after a brave battle with lung disease."

The London-born Simpson was diagnosed with life-threatening tuberculosis as a teenager. In a sanatorium, he met another sick teen, Ray Galton, who went on to become his long-term writing partner.

Galton and Simpson wrote "Hancock's Half Hour" for popular post-war comedian Tony Hancock. The show started out as a radio program before moving to BBC television in 1956.