'Babylon's Ashes' by James Corey tops Maclean's fiction list

Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending Feb. 5 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.

FICTION

1. (5) Babylon's Ashes _ James Corey

2. (6) Never Never _ James Patterson and Candice Fox

3. (3) The Whistler _ John Grisham

4. (4) The Underground Railroad _ Colson Whitehead

5. (1) Do Not Say We Have Nothing _ Madeleine Thien

6. (2) The Mistress _ Danielle Steel

7. (-) The Girl Before _ J.P. Delaney

8. (7) The Chemist _ Stephenie Meyer

9. (9) I See You _ Clare Mackintosh

10. (-) My Husband's Wife _ Jane Corry

NON-FICTION

1. (6) Birds Art Life: A Year of Observation _ Kyo Maclear

2. (4) The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate — Discoveries From A Secret World _ Peter Wohlleben

3. (2) Hillbilly Elegy _ J.D. Vance

4. (10) The Lost City of the Monkey God: A True Story _ Douglas Preston

5. (5) The Princess Diarist _ Carrie Fisher

6. (1) The Undoing Project _ Michael Lewis

7. (3) Born a Crime _ Trevor Noah

8. (9) Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon to White America _ Michael Eric Dyson

9. (-) Insane Clown President _ Matt Taibbi