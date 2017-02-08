'Babylon's Ashes' by James Corey tops Maclean's fiction list
A
A
Share via Email
Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending Feb. 5 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.
FICTION
1. (5) Babylon's Ashes _ James Corey
2. (6) Never Never _ James Patterson and Candice Fox
3. (3) The Whistler _ John Grisham
4. (4) The Underground Railroad _ Colson Whitehead
5. (1) Do Not Say We Have Nothing _ Madeleine Thien
6. (2) The Mistress _ Danielle Steel
7. (-) The Girl Before _ J.P. Delaney
8. (7) The Chemist _ Stephenie Meyer
9. (9) I See You _ Clare Mackintosh
10. (-) My Husband's Wife _ Jane Corry
NON-FICTION
1. (6) Birds Art Life: A Year of Observation _ Kyo Maclear
2. (4) The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate — Discoveries From A Secret World _ Peter Wohlleben
3. (2) Hillbilly Elegy _ J.D. Vance
4. (10) The Lost City of the Monkey God: A True Story _ Douglas Preston
5. (5) The Princess Diarist _ Carrie Fisher
6. (1) The Undoing Project _ Michael Lewis
7. (3) Born a Crime _ Trevor Noah
8. (9) Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon to White America _ Michael Eric Dyson
9. (-) Insane Clown President _ Matt Taibbi
10. (8) Tools of Titans _ Timothy Ferriss
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
The Founder: Getting us right into the meat of the McDonald's backstory
-
In Focus
At the top of her field: why Annette Bening may be Hollywood's grandest dame
-
In Focus
-
In Focus