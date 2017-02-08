Jack Nicholson attached to remake Oscar nom 'Toni Erdmann'

LOS ANGELES — After a seven year hiatus from film, Jack Nicholson is expected to return to the big screen in an English language remake of the Oscar-nominated German comedy "Toni Erdmann." Nicholson and Kristen Wiig are attached to star, according to a person close to the production who requested anonymity because of a lack of authorization to speak publicly about the project.

The trade publication Variety first reported the news Tuesday.

Nicholson last appeared in a film in 2010 in James L Brooks's "How Do You Know" and has been considered by many to be retired from film acting.

"The movie business is the greatest business but I only want to do films that move people, films about emotions and people," Nicholson said in a 2013 interview with The Sun.

"Toni Erdmann," from writer-director Maren Ade, became somewhat of an international sensation after its Cannes premiere in May 2016. The film, about a father with a proclivity for corny pranks who tries to get his overworked grown daughter to lighten up, is up for a foreign language Oscar this year. Ade will executive produce the remake, but no director has been set.

In a 2016 interview with The Associated Press, Ade commented on the possibility of a remake.

"We've had interest but I have to think about it. It depends. There are so many things remade. I don't feel the need that it's remade but it depends on the conditions," she said. "Everybody has his price."