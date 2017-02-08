List of books by author Richard B. Wright, who died Tuesday
A look at the books published by author Richard B. Wright, who died Tuesday:
— Andrew Tolliver (1965)
— The Weekend Man (1970)
— In the Middle of a Life (1973)
— Farthing's Fortunes (1976)
— Final Things (1980)
— The Teacher's Daughter (1982)
— Tourists (1984)
— One John A. Too Many (1984) (a republished version of "Andrew Tolliver" under a new name)
— Sunset Manor (1990)
— The Age of Longing (1995)
— Clara Callan (2001)
— Adultery (2004)
— October (2007)
— Mr. Shakespeare's Bastard (2010)
— A Life With Words: A Writer's Memoir (2015)
— Nightfall (2016)
