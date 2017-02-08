List of books by author Richard B. Wright, who died Tuesday

A look at the books published by author Richard B. Wright, who died Tuesday:

— Andrew Tolliver (1965)

— The Weekend Man (1970)

— In the Middle of a Life (1973)

— Farthing's Fortunes (1976)

— Final Things (1980)

— The Teacher's Daughter (1982)

— Tourists (1984)

— One John A. Too Many (1984) (a republished version of "Andrew Tolliver" under a new name)

— Sunset Manor (1990)

— The Age of Longing (1995)

— Clara Callan (2001)

— Adultery (2004)

— October (2007)

— Mr. Shakespeare's Bastard (2010)

— A Life With Words: A Writer's Memoir (2015)