Media fact-checking more aggressive under Trump
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — These days of alternative facts, phantom terrorist attacks and fake news are changing the way news organizations do their jobs.
Media outlets are more aggressively fact-checking political statements — a function often pushed into the background when campaigns end — finding innovative new formats and seeing keen interest among consumers. An administration that views that the press as the opposition is reinvigorating it.
Someday, presidential
"We're writing about a president who makes quite a number of misstatements," said Glenn Kessler, the Washington Post reporter whose regular fact checks award "Pinocchios" based on the magnitude and brazenness of false claims. "This has increased our workload and increased the level of interest in fact-checking."
The number of unique visitors to Kessler's web page in January was 50
The Associated Press routinely publishes AP Fact Checks on political discourse. Last week, the AP premiered an aggregation of disputed political statements under the headline, "A week's supply of baloney." A separate fact check on Conway's false claim of a Bowling Green "massacre" on Thursday was the most-read story on the APNews.com
"People are really paying close attention to the news and they want a tough-minded journalist to ... give them an impartial report about whether a story is true, false or somewhere in between," said John Daniszewski, the AP's
The New York Times also does regular fact-checking: It took a microscope Tuesday to Trump's claims about his immigration order and titled an earlier story: "White House pushes 'alternative facts.' Here are the real ones." An NPR team annotates claims made during speeches or debates. CNN succinctly corrects political misstatements through onscreen graphics.
After reporting President Donald Trump's claim about underreported terror attacks, anchor Scott Pelley said on the "CBS Evening News" on Monday that "it has been a busy day for presidential statements divorced from reality."
It remains to be seen how much impact these efforts have on public opinion. If you don't believe stories in mainstream media anyway, are fact checks believable?
Duke University professor Bill Adair, who helped start the PolitiFact.com
Examining the truth of political statements is relatively new, first applied nationally to campaign ads in 1992, said Tom Rosenstiel, director of the American Press Institute. FactCheck.org, Snopes.com and PolitiFact, with its "pants on fire" designation for egregious lies, do it regularly.
"Given the traction this is getting, I do not see this abating," Rosenstiel said. "To the contrary, I see people who do this work saying, 'How do we do this in a more complete way?'"
None of the ideas NPR tried clicked like its annotation feature, rolled out during last year's campaign. Up to two dozen journalists and producers worked on debate nights, for example, adding links to transcripts and allowing
The process is constantly being refined, said Beth Donovan, senior Washington editor. Others are following: Adair said Duke is experimenting with a "pop-up" feature that allows real-time fact-checking.
"This was always a key part of our job, but it's more central now," said Michael Oreskes, NPR's senior
Kessler said the Washington Post is looking to add video to its fact-checking unit. The Times is looking into creating its own fact-checking unit, said Matt Purdy, deputy managing editor for news and investigations. Times ads for online subscriptions urge people to "give the truth."
The AP is involved in another aspect of fact-checking, working with Facebook to flag dubious stories shared on the popular social media platform.
Fact-checking isn't immune to persistent political efforts to undermine the authority of mainstream journalists, however. Knocking down Trump administration claims may even make his supporters more determined. "What we think is debunking Donald Trump turns out to be supporting Donald Trump," media critic Michael Wolff said on CNN last weekend.
Don't forget: the presidential candidate judged to have the biggest problem with the truth won.
"Are we in a post fact-check world?" Rosenstiel wondered. "There's a difference between facts and knowledge. I can tell you your facts are wrong but not change your belief."
The very phrase "fact-checking" was considered too toxic when Dallas' WFAA-TV named its clever new "Verify" segment. In the periodic stories, reporter David Schechter takes viewers on fact-finding missions. For instance, a viewer who supported Trump's plan to build a wall along the Mexican border was taken to the border to see what it was like.
Schechter discovered that challenging assumptions doesn't necessarily change views.
The polarization just makes the effort more important, journalists say.
"We don't tell you how to vote," Oreskes said. "We give you the material to think about who to vote for."
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
The Founder: Getting us right into the meat of the McDonald's backstory
-
In Focus
At the top of her field: why Annette Bening may be Hollywood's grandest dame
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
Most Popular
-
Halifax professor wins top science prize for world-leading battery research
-
Let's talk about this: Salt-N-Pepa, other 90s acts coming to Halifax
-
Guest shot: B.C.’s homeowner loan program twice as expensive as government claims
-
Pitt Meadows mayor offended by mega home application on protected farmland