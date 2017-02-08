Portion of iconic Honest Ed's sign in Toronto to be saved

TORONTO — Honest Ed's may be no more, but the iconic signage from the shuttered Toronto discount store will live on.

Theatre producer David Mirvish says the nine-by-15-metre Honest Ed's sign will be relocated to the exterior of the Ed Mirvish Theatre.

The theatre was named after Mirvish's late father, Ed, who founded Honest Ed's, which closed on Dec. 31.

The downtown Toronto landmark was widely known for its flashing 23,000-bulb exterior sign — which is actually a collection of more than a dozen different signs formed together.

The installation of the sign in its new location is still pending approval from Toronto City Hall.