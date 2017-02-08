Stephen Sondheim to receive PEN 'literary service' award

NEW YORK — Stephen Sondheim's latest honour comes from literary and human rights organization PEN America.

The group announced Wednesday that the composer is this year's recipient of the PEN/Allen Foundation Literary Service Award. Meryl Streep will present Sondheim with the award at the group's annual literary gala April 25 at the American Museum of Natural History.

Sondheim has written music or lyrics or both for "West Side Story," ''Sweeney Todd," ''Into the Woods" and more.

PEN will also honour Macmillan CEO John Sargent for his advocacy of publishers' and authors' rights.