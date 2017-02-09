AP Source: Macklemore didn't submit latest album to Grammys
NEW YORK — Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, the mainstream rap duo that swept the rap Grammys in 2014 and received backlash after besting Kendrick Lamar, didn't submit their latest album for contention at the 2017 Grammy Awards.
A person close to the nomination process, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to publicly talk about the topic, said Macklemore & Lewis didn't submit "This Unruly Mess I Made" when submissions were due last September.
The album, the group's second, was released last February. Like Macklemore & Lewis, Frank Ocean also didn't submit his two latest albums for Grammys.
Representatives for the rap group and the Grammys, which will be presented Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, didn't immediately reply to emails seeking comment.
In 2014, Macklemore & Lewis won best rap album for their multiplatinum debut, "The Heist"; best rap song and rap performance for the crossover pop hit, "Thrift Shop"; and best new artist.
The group almost didn't compete for those rap
But that decision was later overturned, and Macklemore & Lewis went on to win big in the rap categories, beating out Lamar, who walked away empty-handed that year. But drama ensued a day after the Grammys when Macklemore said Lamar's "good kid, m.A.A.d city" should have won best rap album instead of "The Heist."
The Grammys spectacle was at the
"This Unruly Mess" didn't make a splash on the charts or on streaming platforms like "The Heist." It only sold 382,000 units (based on a combination of album sales, song sales and on-demand audio streams) according to Nielsen Music. ("The Heist" sold a combined 4.3 million units). The album's first single, "Downtown," did reach No. 12 on the Hot 100 and featured Eric Nally, Melle Mel, Kool Moe Dee and Grandmaster Caz.
Nominees for this year's best rap album include Drake, Chance the Rapper, Kanye West, De La Soul, DJ Khaled and ScHoolboy Q.
