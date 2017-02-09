Canadian cookbooks selected as finalists in famed international awards

Cookbooks on preserving and barbecuing were just two of the many Canadian books selected as finalists in the prestigious Gourmand World Cookbook Awards.

"Batch: Over 200 Recipes, Tips and Techniques for a Well Preserved Kitchen" by Joel MacCharles and Dana Harrison is a finalist in the single subjects category, and Danielle Bennett's "Diva Q's Barbecue: 195 Recipes for Cooking With Family, Friends and Fire" is recognized in the barbecue category. Both books were published last year by Appetite by Random House.

They will now compete against winners from other countries for the best in the world title.

Canada had a strong standing this year, with finalists chosen in about 25 categories.

"Appetizers," published by Jean Pare's Company's Coming, was a finalist in the bestselling authors/brands category with an estimated 30 million sold.

Montreal chef Martin Juneau was a finalist in the TV celebrity chef world category for his cookbook "Simplicite culinaire"(Les Editions La Presse), and Angela Liddon was a finalist in the blogger category for her book "Oh She Glows Every Day: Quick and Simply Satisfying Plant-based Recipes" (Penguin Random House).

Montreal's Anne Fortin was a finalist in the cookbook bookstores category for "Tomato" (Modus Vivendi). In the illustrations category, Lisa Hanawalt got the nod for "Hot Dog Taste Test" (Drawn and Quarterly).

"Encyclopedie de la Cuisine en Nouvelle-France" by Jean-Marie Francoeur (Fides) was a finalist in the category for local cuisine.

In the sustainable food category, "The Power of Pulses: Saving the World with Peas, Beans, Chickpeas, Favas and Lentils" by Dan Jason, Hilary Malone and Alison Malone Eathorne (Douglas McIntyre) was a finalist.

Didier Girol was a finalist in the food writing category for "Va te faire cuire un oeuf!" (Le Travailleur Fute) while Carolyn A. Nadeau got the nod in the culinary history category for "Food Matters: Alonso Quijano's Diet and the Discourse of Food in Early Modern Spain" (University of Toronto Press).

Marise Charron and Elisabeth Cerqueira were finalists in the diet category for "SuperAliments Bonheur: Pour garder le sourire et etre de bonne humeur!" (Modus Vivendi).

Here are some of the other Canadian finalists:

— Italian: "CinCin: Wood-Fired Cucina" by Andrew Richardson (Figure 1 Publishing)

— Indian: "Vij's Indian: Our Stories, Spices and Cherished Recipes" by Meeru Dhalwala & Vikram Vij (Penguin)

— Japanese: "Les Bouchees de Bonheur de Genevieve Everell" by Genevieve Everell (Goelette)

— Jewish: "Kosher Taste" by Amy Stopnicki (Feldheim)

— Asia (published outside Asia): "Hot Thai Kitchen: Demystifying Thai Cuisine with Authentic Recipes to Make at Home" by Pailin Chongchitnant (Penguin Random House)

— Fruits: "Pommes: De la soupe au strudel" by Louis-Francois Marcotte (Flammarion)

— Meat: "The Complete Art and Science of Sausage Making: 150 Healthy Homemade Recipes from Chorizo to Hot Dogs" by Tonia Reinhard (Robert Rose)

— Vegan: "Le Defi vegane 21 Jours" by Elise Desaulniers (Librex)

— French wine: "The Ultimate Guide to Champagne" Liz Palmer (palmergroup)

— Cocktails: "Un Tour du Monde en 75 cocktails" by Romain Cavalier (Guy St Jean)

— Drinks history: "French Wine: A History" by Rod Phillips (University of California)

— Wine education: "The Wine Lover's Journal" (Whitecap)

— Juices (Canada English): "Juice Guru: Transform Your Life With One Juice a Day" by Steve Prussack and Julie Prussack (Robert Rose)

— Juices (Canada French): "L’erable, c'est bon en Sirop!" by Micheline Mongrain-Dontigny (Guy Saint-Jean)

In all, books from 205 countries were named finalists in some 115 categories. The awards were founded in 1995 by Edouard Cointreau to celebrate global cookbook and wine publishing.

The awards for the best in each category will be handed out May 27 and 28 in Yantai Wine Bay in China.

———