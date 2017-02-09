Exhaustion forces singer Al Jarreau to retire from touring
LOS ANGELES — Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau has been forced into retirement from touring due to exhaustion.
A statement on his
Jarreau turns 77 next month.
Jarreau has won seven Grammys over a 50-year career. His biggest single was 1981's "We're in This Love Together." Jarreau was a vocalist on the all-star 1985 track, "We Are the World," and sang the theme to TV's "Moonlighting."
