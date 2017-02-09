From the bookshelves to the box office as Hollywood embraces adaptation

One of Wired Magazine’s pop-culture experts Angela Watercutter recently stated that we’re “arguably in the midst of the golden age of book adaptations.” Almost undeniably, she would seem to be right.

With the Academy Awards quickly approaching on February 26th, it’s worth noting that over half of the Best Picture nominees were adapted from literature. And it won’t end at the Oscars. 2017 is flush with dozens of forthcoming features ripped from the pages of pulp, so much so that it appears Hollywood studios are relying more and more on literature as its box-office bedrock.

From erotically charged romantic dramas to tender young adult fiction and even classical fairy tales, there is a hearty list of published work currently being produced in Tinseltown. To commemorate, we have rounded up just a handful of sizzling hot book-to-film adaptations that should be on your radar to help warm you through the rest of this cold winter.

Fifty Shades Darker (February 10)

Although the first cinematic version of E.L. James’s erotic Fifty Shades trilogy was dogged by bad reviews, this second installment still has fans frantic to see Dakota Johnson returning to play Anastasia Steele, the young woman who plunges into sexual mischievousness with a wealthy BDSM-obsessed businessman. Like the reluctant protagonist, the series itself seems to secretly desire being spanked by the critics even as it draws big audiences.



A Man Called Ove (February 17)

Sweden’s biggest book export since Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, this Fredrik Backman-bestseller about a grouchy old widower who reluctantly befriends the family next door after they run over his mailbox has certainly proven adept as an adaptation – it’s become the Nordic nation’s third biggest local feature and is also up for a Best Foreign-Language Film Oscar at this year’s awards.

Before I Fall (March 3)

Bestselling young adult novelist Lauren Oliver gets the big-screen treatment with her first-person fantasy about a girl who relives her death every day for a week. The story sounds like Groundhog Day - only replace Bill Murray with young Zoey Deutch (Why Him?) who discovers that “each moment we live has a thousand other moments layered underneath it that look different.”

The Sense of an Ending (March 17)

Julian Barnes’s novel about the fallibility of memory has attracted two of the world’s top acting legends (Oscar-winner Jim Broadbent of Iris, Bridget Jones’s Diary and Charlotte Rampling of TV’s Dexter, Swimming Pool) and with good reason: The acclaimed story of a man confronted by his past after he is willed a diary won the esteemed Man Booker Prize in 2011.

Beauty and the Beast (March 17)

While Disney turned this tale iconic with an animated blockbuster in 1991, the original source material was Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve’s 18th Century fairy tale about a young girl imprisoned in the castle of a hideous and hairy monster. Now Disney revives the classic romance with a star-studded live-action adaptation that features Emma Watson as the beautiful Belle who bewitches the Beast.

The Zookeeper's Wife (March 31)

With this hit 2007 bestseller from Diane Ackerman, Kiwi filmmaker Niki Caro returned to the familiar female narrative that launched her career in 2002 with international hit Whale Rider. Based on the diaries of Antonina Żabiński, this incredible wartime story recounts how Żabiński and her zoologist husband rescued over 300 Jews during the invasion of Poland by hiding them in animal cages.