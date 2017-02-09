Manitoba earrings chosen to be presented as party of Grammys swag

ST. ANDREWS, Man. — Music's biggest stars always dazzle on the red carpet and this year, a Manitoba-based jewelry maker is hoping to send celebrities attending the Grammys home with a sparkle of her own.

Amanda Park of St. Andrews, Man., owner of Park and Buzz Jewelry, just sent off 163 pairs of jewel-covered purple studs to the awards show.

Each earring is assembled inside Park's home and will be the only earrings in the official Grammy Awards swag bag given out to performers and presenters.

"That would be awesome if I see a Beyoncé, a Rhianna or whoever wearing my stuff," Park told CTV Winnipeg. "That would be pretty amazing."

Since making the big announcement, her team has been playing catch up.

"My website traffic day one of the release went, like, way up,” she said.

Park and Buzz isn't the first Manitoba company to share its products in celebrity swag bags.

In 2010, High Tea Bakery had its imperial cookie featured in the Golden Globes gift bag.

Owner Belinda Bigold said being in the bag was an important stepping stone for brand recognition, and led to being chosen to present her cookies to Queen Elizabeth during a state visit.

However, marketing strategist Brent Smith said there is no guarantee every product in the bag will hit it big.

"The likelihood of a celebrity picking it up and endorsing it for free on multiple occasions is low," he said.

However, there is some value in attaching the name of a growing business to an established awards show, Smith said.

That is what Park is hoping for since she recently relocated her business from Saskatchewan.

A part of the profits from Park and Buzz is donated to support an orphanage in Kenya.