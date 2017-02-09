PUBLISHERS WEEKLY Bestsellers

Bestselling Books Week Ending 2/5/17.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Never Never" by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Little, Brown)

2. "Right Behind You" by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

3. "The Whistler" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. "The Girl Before" by J.P. Delaney (Ballantine)

5. "The Underground Railroad" by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

6. "The Mistress" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

7. "Two by Two" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

8. "The Chemist" by Stephenie Meyer (Little, Brown)

9. "Small Great Things" by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

10. "Cross the Line" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

11. "Night School" by Lee Child (Delacorte)

12. "The Prisoner" by Alex Berenson (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

13. "No Man's Land" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

14. "A Gentleman in Moscow" by Amor Towles (Viking)

15. "The Book of Mysteries" by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (Harper)

2. "Killing the Rising Sun" by O'Reilly/Dugard (Henry Holt & Co)

3. "Tools of Titans" by Timothy Ferriss (HMH)

4. "Jesus Always" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

5. "Three Days in January" by Bret Baier and Catherine Whitney (William Morrow)

6. "The Magnolia Story" by Gaines/Gaines (Thomas Nelson)

7. "Nothing to Prove" by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook)

8. "Atlas Obscura" by Foer/Thuras/Morton (Workman)

9. "Food, Health, and Happiness" by Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron Books)

10. "The Book of Joy" by Dalai Lama/Tutu (Avery)

11. "The Whole30 Cookbook" by Melissa Hartwig (HMH)

12. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

13. "Hidden Figures" by Margot Lee Shetterly (William Morrow)

14. "Tears We Cannot Stop" by Michael Eric Dyson (St. Martin's)

15. "Big Agenda" by David Horowitz (Humanix)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "The Apartment" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

2. "Alaska Nights" by Debbie macomber (Mira)

3. "A Dog's Purpose (movie tie-in)" by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)

4. "Dark Witch" by Nora Roberts (Jove)

5. "Whispers" by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

6. "The Murder House" by James Patterson (Vision)

7. "Sweet Tomorrows" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

8. "Into the Firestorm" by Kat Martin (Zebra)

9. "Falling for the Highlander" by Lynsay Sands (Avon)

10. "Brambleberry House" by RaeAnne Thayne (Harlequin)

11. "Make Me Love You" by Johanna Lindsey (Pocket)

12. "NYPD Red 4" by Patterson/Karp (Vision)

13. "Seven Minutes in Heaven" by Eloisa James (Avon)

14. "Alaska Skies" by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

15. "Heart of a Cowboy" by Miller/Daniels (Harlequin)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "Hidden Figures (movie tie-in)" by Margot Lee Shetterly (Morrow)

2. "A Dog's Purpose (movie tie-in)" by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)

3. "My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You..." by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square)

4. "Uninvited" by Lysa Terkeurst (Thomas Nelson)

5. "The Widow" by Fiona Barton (Berkley)

6. "Fifty Shades Darker (movie tie-in)" by E.L James (Vintage)

7. "All the Missing Girls" by Megan Miranda (Simon & Schuster)

8. "The Games" by Patterson/Sullivan (Grand Central Publishing)

9. "The Girl on the Train" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

10. "Green Smoothies for Life" by J.J. Smith (Atria)

11. "Apprentice in Death" by J.D. Robb (Berkley)

12. "The Shack (movie tie-in)" by Wm. Paul Young (Windblown)

13. "The Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook" by Laurel Randolph (Rockridge)

14. "What to Expect When You're Expecting" by Hedi Murkoff (Workman)

15. "In a Dark, Dark Wood" by Ruth Ware (Scout)