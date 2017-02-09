Scarlett Johansson, post breakup, resurfaces for a gala

NEW YORK — Scarlett Johansson made a rare public appearance since news broke that she split with husband, Romain Dauriac.

Johansson and fashion designer Donatella Versace were honoured by amfAR on Wednesday in New York at their annual gala before New York Fashion Week.

The AIDS research organization honoured both women for their longstanding support in the fight against the deadly disease.

Johansson posed for photographers, and walked past a line of television reporters as she rushed inside. She did speak briefly to The Associated Press about this evening's honour .

"I'm deeply, deeply touched — really deeply touched to be here," Johansson said.

The actress also expressed the joy of learning she would be honoured by the organization.

"When I heard about it, I thought that — you know anything that I can do to bring awareness to amfAR. It's a wonderful organization and such an important cause with 37 million people today still living and struggling with HIV AIDS, and it's important that we remember that and never forget," Johansson said.

It was announced last month that Johansson and Dauriac had split. They were married for two years, and have a 2-year old daughter. The couple had not been in seen in public since last fall. It was announced they separated last summer.

Others attending the gala included Paris Hilton, Adriana Lima, Kenneth Cole, Zac Posen, Iman, Heidi Klum and Jeremy Piven. Ellie Goulding performed.

"People need to know that it is still happening. It's very serious, you need to be careful, and we need to find a cure because people are dying every single day, and a lot of people can't find the right treatments. That's why we're all here tonight to raise money to stop it," Hilton said.

Since 1985, amfAR has invested $450 million in its AIDS research, HIV prevention, and treatment programs, and has awarded more than 3,300 grants to research teams worldwide.

