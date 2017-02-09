WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Bestselling Books Week Ended February 5th.

FICTION

1. "Double Down: Diary of a Wimpy Kid" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet)

2. "Never Never" by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Little, Brown)

3. "Right Behind You" by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

4. "Love from The Very Hungry Caterpillar" by Eric Carle (Grosset & Dunlap)

5. "Beauty and the Beast" by Jennifer Donnelly (Disney Press)

6. "The Whistler" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

7. "The Girl Before" by J.P. Delaney (Ballantine)

8. "Dog Man Unleashed (Dog Man ?2)" by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

9. "Carve the Mark" by Veronica Roth (Katherine Tegen Books)

10. "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find them: The Original Screenplay" by J.K. Rowling (Arthur A. Levine)

NONFICTION

1. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (Harper)

2. "Killing the Rising Sun" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Henry Holt & Co)

3. "Tools of Titans" by Timothy Ferriss (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

4. "Jesus Always" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

5. "Three Days in January" by Bret Baier and Catherine Whitney (William Morrow)

6. "Strengths Finder 2.0" by Tom Rath (gallup Press)

7. "The Magnolia Story" by Chip and Joanna Gaines (Thomas Nelson)

8. "The Whole30:The 30-Day Guide.." by Melissa and Dallas Hartwig (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

9. "Jesus Calling" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

10. "Nothing to Prove" by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Right Behind You" by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

2. "Picture Perfect" by Jodi Picoult (Penguin)

3. "Billionaire Unknown" by J.S. Scott (Golden Unicorn)

4. "What She Knew" by Gilly Macmillan (William Morrow Paperbacks)

5. "Seven Minutes in Heaven" by Eloisa James (Avon)

6. "Never Never" by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Little, Brown)

7. "Major Pettigrew's Last Stand" by Helen Simonson (Random House)

8. "The Hypnotist's Love Story" by Liane Moriarty (Berkley)

9. "1984" by George Orwell (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

10. "A Man Called Ove" by Frederik Backman (Atria)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (HarperCollins)

2. "I Am Hutterite" by Mary-Ann Kirkby (Thomas Nelson)

3. "The Big Picture" by Sean Carroll (Penguin)

4. "Hidden Figures" by Margot Lee Shetterly (HarperCollins)

5. "Gut 5" by Giula Enders (Greystone)

6. "Killing the Rising Sun" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt and Co.)

7. "Influence" by Robert B. Cialdini (HarperCollins)

8. "An Invisible Thread" by Laura Schroff and Alex Tresniowski (Howard Books)

9. "The Dressmaker of Khair Khana" by Gayle Tzemach Lemmon (HarperCollins)

10. "The Imam's Daughter" by Hannah Shah (Zondervan)