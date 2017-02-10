Coen brothers polishing script for 'Scarface' remake
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — Joel and Ethan Coen will polish the script for a planned "Scarface" remake.
Universal Pictures announced Friday that "an explosive reimagining" of the gangster classic will be released in August 2018. Diego Luna is set to star in the role famously played by Al Pacino in Brian De Palma's 1983 remake of the 1932 original.
The Coen brothers have played script doctor a few times recently, polishing the screenplays for Steven Spielberg's "Bridge of Spies" and Angelina Jolie's "Unbroken."
No director has yet been announced for the project.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
The Founder: Getting us right into the meat of the McDonald's backstory
-
In Focus
At the top of her field: why Annette Bening may be Hollywood's grandest dame
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
Most Popular
-
Union president staying put after Nova Scotia teachers vote down recommended deal
-
Bedford couple $1.5M richer after buying lotto ticket during Super Bowl halftime
-
This historic Nova Scotia mansion listed for $435K will give you real estate envy
-
University of Alberta students question $2K rent at newest residence