Farmers looking for love sought by German television reality show

SASKATOON — If you're a single farmer of any age, either male or female, and speak passable German, there may be a reality TV show for you.

Makers of the popular 12-year-old Germany program "Bauer sucht Frau — which roughly translates into "Farmer Wants a Wife" — are hoping one of their dozen farmer contestants this year will come from Canada.

"It is really interesting for our audience to see how other farmers live their daily lives," producer Jennifer Bichler tells radio station CJWW. "Canada is interesting for us because we know about the beautiful landscapes."

The goal is matchmaking.

"We are trying to find women and men for our farmers here in Germany because it is not easy for a farmer to find someone," said Bichler.

The first step is a 60-minute phone or Skype interview with Bichler.

"I will ask some questions about the farm, about the farmer's hobbies, favourite foods and what his or her ideal (mate) would look like. Questions just to get to know him or her."

Once the twelve farmers are selected, their profiles are broadcast to the German TV audience. Interested women and men will write letters and emails to the show.

The farmers will review the correspondence, attend a special barn dance and select their two favourites.

"They can choose two people and invite them to their farm," said Bichler. "For a week, the women (or men) will stay with the farmer and get to know each other. They will learn more about everyday life on the farm and hopefully in the end, they can find love."

The show boasts that in its several seasons, it has helped numerous couples get together.