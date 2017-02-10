Entertainment

The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes' Official Music Charts for the week ending February 9, 2017:

Top Songs

1. Million Reasons, Lady Gaga

2. Shape of You, Ed Sheeran

3. I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker), ZAYN & Taylor Swift

4. Body Like a Back Road, Sam Hunt

5. Believer, Imagine Dragons

6. No Favours (feat. Eminem), Big Sean

7. Born This Way, Lady Gaga

8. Bad and Boujee (feat. Lil Uzi Vert), Migos

9. Bad Romance, Lady Gaga

10. Paris, The Chainsmokers

Top Albums

1. I Decided., Big Sean

2. Joanne , Lady Gaga

3. The Fame Monster, Lady Gaga

4. Dear Evan Hansen (Original Broadway Cast Recording), Various Artists

5. Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope, Reba McEntire

6. The Garden , Kari Jobe

7. La La Land (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

8. Trolls (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

9. Culture, Migos

10. 24K Magic, Bruno Mars

__________

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

