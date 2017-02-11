Dominican paper apologizes for using Baldwin photo for Trump
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Alec Baldwin does a pretty convincing Donald Trump impersonation - just ask a newspaper in the Dominican Republic.
El Nacional published an apology on Saturday after mistakenly running a photo of the actor doing his impression of the U.S. president on "Saturday Night Live" instead of Trump himself.
"El Nacional apologizes to its readers and anyone who felt affect by the publication" of the photo, the statement said.
Trump has lashed out at the way "Saturday Night Live" has lampooned him, saying Baldwin's semi-regular portrayal of him "stinks."
