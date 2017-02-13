Netflix's Dear White People inspires yet another #Boycott

Our golden age of politically motivated boycotting continues, and this time it’s Netflix in the crosshair.

The streaming service landed on the American Conservatism naughty list after debuting a teaser trailer for their original series, Dear White People.

There is little in the short 30-second clip aside from an introduction to a main character and her advice that dressing up in blackface is inadvisable at best.

However, other viewers say something entirely different.

“HOW TO DESTROY YOUR COMPANY IN 34 SECONDS BEGINNER’S KIT” wrote one user on the trailer’s YouTube page, where the clip has so far earned nearly 400,000 dislikes versus less than 50,000 likes.

“Aaaaannnnnnd this is why Trump won,” was the analysis provided by another political observer.

There are many more negative comments like those, alongside the usual accusations that Netflix and YouTube are deleting said negative comments that are plainly still readable.

The nascent protest quickly spread to Twitter, where #BoycottNetflix joined #Baycott, #DeleteUber and “#BoycottBudwiser” (sic) in the pantheon of angrily tweeted consumer activism we’ve already been treated to in the infancy of 2017.

So, What Is It?

Dear White People is based on a same-named 2014 film by series creator Justin Simien.

The movie satirized the culture created on the campuses of America’s most prestigious universities, where the student bodies are overwhelmingly white.

Unsurprisingly, the film drew a similarly venomous reception when it was first released and Simien addressed that in an open letter posted to Medium over the weekend after #BoycottNetflix began bubbling up.

“Self doubt is a constant companion for a chubby, gay, black boy born in the south,” Simien wrote. “Daring to make a films of any kind and thus invite the possibility of ridicule was an internal battle of mine for many years.

“I hadn’t yet realized the poring over YouTube comments and measuring the dislike to like ratios on our trailers was killing me from the inside-out,” he added.

“Every comment from someone who hadn’t bothered to look at the materials or read the reviews in lieu of calling me a racist based on the film’s title was like a tiny knife stab in the heart,” Simien said.

The rest of the letter, which you can read here, goes on to explain his reasoning for the provocative title and some of the real life events that inspired the project.

Simien reveals that he had (and heard) many doubts about the title that has rankled so many in the more reactionary corners of the internet, but settled on Dear White People because it was “the kind of thing that made you sit up and go ‘What is THIS going to be?’”

Well, people certainly sat up and noticed. However, a lot of them didn’t stick around for the second part of Simien’s thought.

But, with Netflix standing behind him, the artist remains resolute.

“Even though I have the wherewithal to recognize their hatred as just a knee jerk attempt to avoid experiencing the deep pain of feeling powerless, I’ll be damned if I allow for someone else’s pain to become my prison,” he wrote.

“That particular American tradition had been endured by enough generations.”