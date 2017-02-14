Federal judge wins $5,000 prize for book 'Waging War'
NEW YORK — Federal judge David J. Barron also has a nice literary career.
Barron is this year's winner of the William E. Colby Award, a $5,000
The Colby prize is named for the late CIA director and is presented by Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont. Previous winners include Karl Marlantes and James Bradley.
