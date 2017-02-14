Entertainment

Photos: 'Hot Felon' Jeremy Meeks makes New York Fashion Week debut

The ex-con whose blue-eyed mugshot sets hearts aflame has moved on to a new act in life.

Jeremy Meeks, whose mugshot shot to viral fame in 2014, made his New York Fashion Week debut for Phillipp Plein.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Philipp Plein

Jeremy Meeks, whose mugshot shot to viral fame in 2014, made his New York Fashion Week debut for Phillipp Plein.

“Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks’ reinvention as a model was on the catwalk at New York Fashion Week.

Meeks blossomed into an online heartthrob when his 2014 mug shot, complete with otherworldly cheekbones and eyes that hit Rasputin levels of piercing, made the social media rounds and set hearts aflutter. The California man was picked up for gun possession during a police gang sweep. He has also served time for auto theft.

A criminal record was no issue for the fashion industry, and all that handsomeness hubbub got Meeks signed by White Cross Management.

Alas for Meeks, he was behind bars and that severely limited his runway exposure. But he spent his time in the stripey hole wisely, getting into shape so he was ready for the spotlight when he was released from incarceration last year.

His appearance at NYFW was for designer Philipp Plein.

Jeremy Meeks gets oiled up to model for Philipp Plein's New York Fashion Week collection.

Getty Images

Jeremy Meeks gets oiled up to model for Philipp Plein's New York Fashion Week collection.

So he was hot for a felon. Is he hot for a model?

Getty Images

So he was hot for a felon. Is he hot for a model?

Sometimes they put clothes on him.

Getty Images

Sometimes they put clothes on him.

And sometimes they take them off...

Getty Images

And sometimes they take them off...

Yeah, he's a model, alright. Meeks’ many fans should probably save their letters, though. The happily married father of three may be free, but he is taken.

Editors' Picks

In Focus: Richard Crouse

More Richard Crouse...

Most Popular