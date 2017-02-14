Photos: 'Hot Felon' Jeremy Meeks makes New York Fashion Week debut
The ex-con whose blue-eyed mugshot sets hearts aflame has moved on to a new act in life.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
“Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks’ reinvention as a model was on the catwalk at New York Fashion Week.
Meeks blossomed into an online heartthrob when his 2014 mug shot, complete with otherworldly cheekbones and eyes that hit Rasputin levels of piercing, made the social media rounds and set hearts aflutter. The California man was picked up for gun possession during a police gang sweep. He has also served time for auto theft.
A criminal record was no issue for the fashion industry, and all that handsomeness hubbub got Meeks signed by White Cross Management.
Alas for Meeks, he was behind bars and that severely limited his runway exposure. But he spent his time in the stripey hole wisely, getting into shape so he was ready for the spotlight when he was released from incarceration last year.
His appearance at NYFW was for designer Philipp Plein.
Yeah, he's a model, alright. Meeks’ many fans should probably save their letters, though. The happily married father of three may be free, but he is taken.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
The Founder: Getting us right into the meat of the McDonald's backstory
-
In Focus
At the top of her field: why Annette Bening may be Hollywood's grandest dame
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
Most Popular
-
Michael Flynn, once fired by Obama, now hands resignation to Trump
-
'He was always smiling': Winnipeg Transit community mourns slain bus driver
-
'The thing of fairy tales:' Nova Scotia woman remarrying first husband after 40 years apart
-
Kim Jong Un's brother 'assassinated' at Malaysian airport: Reports