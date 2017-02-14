Photos: 'Hot Felon' Jeremy Meeks makes New York Fashion Week debut

“Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks’ reinvention as a model was on the catwalk at New York Fashion Week.

Meeks blossomed into an online heartthrob when his 2014 mug shot, complete with otherworldly cheekbones and eyes that hit Rasputin levels of piercing, made the social media rounds and set hearts aflutter. The California man was picked up for gun possession during a police gang sweep. He has also served time for auto theft.

A criminal record was no issue for the fashion industry, and all that handsomeness hubbub got Meeks signed by White Cross Management.

Alas for Meeks, he was behind bars and that severely limited his runway exposure. But he spent his time in the stripey hole wisely, getting into shape so he was ready for the spotlight when he was released from incarceration last year.

His appearance at NYFW was for designer Philipp Plein.

