Lady Gaga, Jimmy Kimmel condemn Texas 'bathroom bill'
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
AUSTIN, Texas — Musicians Lady Gaga and Alicia Keys along with Oscar winner Jessica Lawrence are among more than 140 artists and celebrities condemning a Texas "bathroom bill" targeting transgender people.
Britney Spears and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel also signed a letter Tuesday criticizing the Republican-backed efforts as a "denial of basic human dignity." The bill would require people to use bathrooms that correspond to the sex on their birth certificate.
It's similar to a North Carolina law that prompted rockers Pearl Jam and Bruce Springsteen to cancel concerts in that state last year.
The Texas bill has yet to receive even a preliminary vote but public pressure is ratcheting up. Last week, the NFL suggested that Texas could be passed over for future Super Bowl sites if the proposal became law.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
The Founder: Getting us right into the meat of the McDonald's backstory
-
In Focus
At the top of her field: why Annette Bening may be Hollywood's grandest dame
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
Most Popular
-
Michael Flynn, once fired by Obama, now hands resignation to Trump
-
'He was always smiling': Winnipeg Transit community mourns slain bus driver
-
'The thing of fairy tales:' Nova Scotia woman remarrying first husband after 40 years apart
-
Kim Jong Un's brother 'assassinated' at Malaysian airport: Reports